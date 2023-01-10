Nexo Price Reaches $0.73 (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $411.60 million and $6.49 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00443532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.01303667 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.02 or 0.31327538 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

