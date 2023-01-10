Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTL opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.