Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $304.44 million and approximately $338,310.54 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003525 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00445814 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.01316086 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.13 or 0.31488727 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
