NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
