Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $13,434.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00111976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00204866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00062834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00037283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,252,985 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.