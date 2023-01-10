Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $815.05 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $815.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00111686 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00205604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00062503 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,254,903 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

