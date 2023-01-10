My DeFi Pet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $824,404.20 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $867,854.43 and $824,404.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

