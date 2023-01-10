MUSE ENT NFT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.95 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $298.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00443997 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.01306095 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.75 or 0.31360403 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0085898 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,018.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

