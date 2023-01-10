MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €12.50 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MOR stock opened at €14.52 ($15.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.51 and a 200-day moving average of €18.69. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €13.90 ($14.95) and a 52-week high of €36.02 ($38.73).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.