Morgan Stanley Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $181.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $161.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $244.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

