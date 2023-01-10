Morgan Stanley Raises Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $15.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.