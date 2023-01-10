Morgan Stanley Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $8.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler lowered Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of FATE opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

