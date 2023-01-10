Morgan Stanley Cuts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $2.50

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NeuroPace Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 80.18% and a negative net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Accelmed Partners Ii L.P. bought 327,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $491,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,370,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

