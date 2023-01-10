Morgan Stanley Cuts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $2.50

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
NeuroPace Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.06.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 80.18% and a negative net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
