Morgan Stanley Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $135.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

