Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $165.24 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00071425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,870,512 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

