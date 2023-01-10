Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TAP. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TAP opened at $50.21 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

