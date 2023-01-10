Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Decreased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

