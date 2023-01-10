MOBOX Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 18% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $75.81 million and $18.04 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,693,843 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

