MOBLAND (SYNR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $136,704.44 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00443997 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.01306095 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.75 or 0.31360403 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.