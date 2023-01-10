Mizuho Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

CRGY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,596. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

