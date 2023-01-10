Mirror Protocol Trading Down 4% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00445149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.03 or 0.01310163 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.28 or 0.31441722 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

