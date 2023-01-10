Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $12,293,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

