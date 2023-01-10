Michael D. White Sells 297 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. White sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $14,936.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PLL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 405,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
