Michael D. White Sells 297 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. White sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $14,936.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

PLL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 405,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

