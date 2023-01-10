MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MET traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 220,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 377,260 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MetLife by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 839,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 281,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

