MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 220,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 377,260 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MetLife by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 839,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 281,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Dividend History for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

