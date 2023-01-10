Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00012361 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $616,328.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001073 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,664,130 coins and its circulating supply is 16,817,000 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,664,130 with 16,817,000 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.08214654 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $736,335.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

