Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $42.20 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,670 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 27,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,842. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

