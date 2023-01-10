McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 6.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $78,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

