Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Desjardins

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.