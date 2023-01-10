Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

