LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of LXU opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

