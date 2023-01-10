Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $199.44 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $254.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.13 and a 200 day moving average of $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

