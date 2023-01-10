LooksRare Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $77.35 million and $4.56 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 130.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

