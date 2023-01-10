Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $517.81

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $517.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,205,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,186,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0035108 USD and is up 19.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $537.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.