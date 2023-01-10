Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $517.81

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $517.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,205,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,186,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0035108 USD and is up 19.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $537.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
