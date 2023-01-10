Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $235.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,223,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,186,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0035108 USD and is up 19.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $537.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

