Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

