Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 82.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.