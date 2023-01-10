Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Latham Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

