Komodo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,962.90 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $435,962.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00247176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,638,277 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

