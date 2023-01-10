Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
