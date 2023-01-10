Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.