Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

CGXU stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

