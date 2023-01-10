Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and $2.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003525 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00445814 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.01316086 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.13 or 0.31488727 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
