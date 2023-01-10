Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. 13,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,857. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

