Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.68. 134,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

