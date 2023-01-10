JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

