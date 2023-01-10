John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

