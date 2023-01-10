Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $56,941.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00241378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00747102 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,354.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.