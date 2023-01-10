JCSD Capital LLC Takes Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Amerant Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Amerant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $615,980.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,449,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $256,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,360,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,764 shares of company stock worth $3,216,648. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

