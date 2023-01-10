JCSD Capital LLC Sells 57,500 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPBI stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

