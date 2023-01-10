Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Approximately 295,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 325,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Jangada Mines Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.98.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Rating)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.