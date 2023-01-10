James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,471 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. 25,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.